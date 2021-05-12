Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post sales of $461.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.77 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $669.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,459,000 after buying an additional 758,301 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,722,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after buying an additional 1,717,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,316,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,711. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

