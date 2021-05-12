Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT Raised to $81.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRMB. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Trimble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 100.0% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

