Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT Raised to $16.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.50 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCNGF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $10.92 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.