Trellus Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 7,000 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Futu makes up 0.6% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BOCOM International started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, 86 Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Shares of FUTU traded down $9.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054,677. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.76 and a beta of 1.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.