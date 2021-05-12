Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 42,000 Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,402,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,933,000.

FTCVU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. 6,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,573. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.84. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

