Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $25,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN opened at $195.06 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.