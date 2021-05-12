Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $30,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after buying an additional 852,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,905,000 after buying an additional 259,989 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,609,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.80.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.82 and a 200 day moving average of $246.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.