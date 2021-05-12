Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,780 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $31,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zoetis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 18,800.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $170.23 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.18.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

