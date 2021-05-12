Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,620 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $20,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,752 shares of company stock worth $6,668,589 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCU opened at $195.98 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.