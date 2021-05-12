Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,020 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Southern were worth $27,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.