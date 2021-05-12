Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 12,340 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of General Mills worth $22,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,663,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.