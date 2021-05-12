Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,910 at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,635 ($21.36) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,573.78 ($20.56).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,629 ($21.28) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,600.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,425.37. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 979.35 ($12.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders bought 257 shares of company stock worth $379,695 over the last 90 days.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

