Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,910 at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,635 ($21.36) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,573.78 ($20.56).
LON TPK opened at GBX 1,629 ($21.28) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,600.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,425.37. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 979.35 ($12.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
