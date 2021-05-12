Travala.com Price Tops $5.19 (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $258.61 million and approximately $16.66 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for about $5.19 or 0.00009535 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00070682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.11 or 0.00534720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.97 or 0.00246081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004047 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $649.00 or 0.01192123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00033972 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,822,003 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

