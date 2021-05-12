TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded to Buy by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $658.00.
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $600.06 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $303.51 and a twelve month high of $633.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.05.
In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 in the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after buying an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $280,511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after acquiring an additional 55,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,235,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
