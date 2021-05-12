TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded to Buy by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $658.00.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $600.06 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $303.51 and a twelve month high of $633.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 in the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after buying an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $280,511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after acquiring an additional 55,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,235,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.