TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $670.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

TDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.00.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE TDG opened at $600.06 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $303.51 and a 52 week high of $633.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $603.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.