TransAlta (TA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$544.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$11.60 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a one year low of C$7.37 and a one year high of C$12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -13.91%.

In other TransAlta news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 125,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner bought 49,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at C$564,342.03. Insiders have acquired a total of 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TA. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.81.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

