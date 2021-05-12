TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE RNW traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.48. The company had a trading volume of 965,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,642. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 53.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$13.59 and a one year high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.66%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

