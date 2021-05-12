Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 54.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after acquiring an additional 229,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $182.75 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.27 and a 200 day moving average of $153.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

