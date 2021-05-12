Traders Purchase Large Volume of NewAge Call Options (NASDAQ:NBEV)

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,818 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,310% compared to the average volume of 2,185 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 48,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. NewAge has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NewAge will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 8.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 159.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 354,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 217,633 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 287,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 916,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

