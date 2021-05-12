Traders Purchase Large Volume of International Game Technology Call Options (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 12,957 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,024% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,153 call options.

IGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,001 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,719,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the period.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

