Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,221 put options on the company. This is an increase of 985% compared to the average volume of 297 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in Yalla Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 209,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 125,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,866,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,150,000.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

NYSE YALA opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.