TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPIC. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.35 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $83,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in TPI Composites by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after buying an additional 380,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

