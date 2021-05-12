Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 43.84%.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. 20,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,218. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

In other news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

