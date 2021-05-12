Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
TPZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,446. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
