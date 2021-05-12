Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.55

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.55 and traded as high as C$23.89. Torstar shares last traded at C$23.81, with a volume of 14,066 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

About Torstar (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

