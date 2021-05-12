Torray LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Torray LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,270.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,231.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,948.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,483.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

