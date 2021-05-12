TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMOAF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TomTom in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TomTom in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.14 million for the quarter.

About TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

