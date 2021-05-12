Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. Research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Tilray by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

