Tidewater’s (TDW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) in a report issued on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $542.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.89. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 53.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 71,198 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tidewater by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

