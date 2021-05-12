Thrive Token (THRT) Trading 8.8% Lower This Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Thrive Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $269,407.28 and $1,019.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00084316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.06 or 0.01073480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00114222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.09 or 0.10199991 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.