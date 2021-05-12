TheStreet Downgrades Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) to D+

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,933,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Organogenesis by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Organogenesis by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

