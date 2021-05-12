Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.11 on Wednesday, reaching $459.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $180.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.