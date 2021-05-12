Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) EVP Michel Lagarde Sells 34,168 Shares of Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michel Lagarde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00.

TMO opened at $464.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $471.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

