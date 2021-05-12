THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and $507,195.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008324 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000905 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.