The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.