The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VTC. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of VTC traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,400 ($18.29). 12,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,263.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,001.39. The Vitec Group has a one year low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The firm has a market cap of £645.58 million and a P/E ratio of -120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other The Vitec Group news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total transaction of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48). Also, insider Ian P. McHoul bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

The Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

