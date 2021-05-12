The Transfer Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.72 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $14.30 or 0.00024987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 59.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $3.72 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00052497 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

