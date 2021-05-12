The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.38

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.38 and last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.37.

The Shizuoka Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.