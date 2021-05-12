The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) is Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. The Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for about 3.6% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,416. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $9.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,483. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.83 and its 200 day moving average is $211.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.