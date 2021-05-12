The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

