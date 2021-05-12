The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $203.79

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $203.79 and last traded at $202.59, with a volume of 6241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.91.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.15.

The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

