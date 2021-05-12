The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 7.71%.

STKS traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 683,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $341.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $11.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

