The New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.93 on June 25th

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.933 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

NYSE:GF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The New Germany Fund has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The New Germany Fund in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

