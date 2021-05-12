The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 74,296 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $175,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.