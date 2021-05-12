The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,904,161 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,646,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904,161 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 63.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $258,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 388,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 60,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 649.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 148,282 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 74,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.