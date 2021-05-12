The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,390,053 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,414,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,390,053 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $216,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN opened at $171.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $172.59.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALXN. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

