The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $236.76 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.47% of KLA worth $236,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in KLA by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 17,950.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in KLA by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in KLA by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

KLA stock opened at $300.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a one year low of $158.89 and a one year high of $359.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.