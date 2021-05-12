The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,648,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 351,539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $241,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

