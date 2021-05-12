The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Macerich updated its FY21 guidance to $1.77-1.97 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.770-1.970 EPS.

Shares of The Macerich stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. 63,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,209,763. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The Macerich has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.94.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

