The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

LEV stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 2,013,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $6,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth $4,978,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth $484,000.

About The Lion Electric

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

