The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
LEV stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.
About The Lion Electric
Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.
